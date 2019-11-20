Residents share concern following three drug related shootings in less than a week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents in Lubbock are concerned following three drug related shootings. The most recent shooting occurred on Monday evening.

Police said they were called out to an apartment near 45th and Boston around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old, James Aragon laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested 24-year-old Joe Escamilla and 29-year-old Bryan Ivey.

According to court documents, Escamilla told police Aragon was trying to rob him, so Escamilla shot him.

A neighbor in the area spoke with EverythingLubbock.com about the situation on the condition of anonymity.

She said she would notice suspicious activity at the apartment where police report finding amphetamines.

“I just wasn’t too sure who lived next door for the longest time,” she said.

Ivey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Escamilla is charged with possession of a stolen fire arm, according to court documents.

“If someone’s coming and going, you see different cars all the time, you kind of can suspect there’s something going on,” the neighbor said.

The incident is one of three drug related shootings.

These incidents include a drive by shooting, resulting in a six-year-old being shot in the head on Friday, and another involving a 16-year old, Jamie “Sylas” Duran, who was fatally shot following a $30 drug deal gone wrong on Wednesday.

Lubbock’s new police chief, Floyd Mitchell, acknowledged the problem during an interview with EverythingLuboock.com.

“To think a community of this size, of almost 300,000, is not going to have some issues with drugs, I think is probably being naïve,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said in order to take care of the issue, relationships with state and federal agencies are necessary.

“When we look at the incidents that you mentioned over these last few days, they were drug-related,” he said. “So from our standpoint, how are we intercepting the drugs entering Lubbock. Who are our regional partners that we’re working with. And you know the TAG, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, our undercover officers, and all of our other federal and state partners that we work with to intercede and combat drugs.”