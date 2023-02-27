LUBBOCK, Texas- Covenant Health has added to its resources for mental health treatment with it’s new pediatric outpatient center in Lubbock.

Covenant Health has treated individuals struggling with mental heath issues such as Alzheimer’s Disease and Postpartum Depression.

Kara Pepper, a mental health counselor for Covenant Children’s Hospital said she supports mothers in the Intensive Care Unit daily and many don’t even know how to cope with post partum depression.

“Some families I will work for a very long time doing postpartum depression education and what it even looks like to have postpartum depression,” Pepper said. “There are so many people that [don’t] know what that means. [I]… answer questions as to how [the mother] can cope with it, [and] provide them resources. Whether that is [a counselor] on the outpatient side, other community counselors, [or] psychiatrists; Anything that they need I try to be the person that sets them up for success in their postpartum period.”

Covenant Neurology Clinic Psychologist Dr. Valerie Johnson specializes in diagnosing and treating behaviors. She said the most rewarding part is giving patients the tools they need to function healthier.

“I’ve had a lot of people in the community tell me ‘hey it’s really surprising, it’s not what I expected it was really helpful. My relationships with my family members have improved. My relationships with my significant others are improved.’ and that’s just priceless for them,” Johnson said. “I love seeing that and being able to help people live a better quality of life and reach their goals and the life that maybe they didn’t expect they would be able to live even with chronic illness.”

The Covenant Counseling Center has offered therapy for the whole family starting at the age of 3, and provided assistance for people in the community who do not have insurance.

Licensed Professional Counselor Associate Danna Guerrero said anxiety and extreme sadness are symptoms she’s seen often.

“We work on the goals that they set up at their initial appointments,” Guerrero said. “Then we revisit them throughout their time here and once they are ready to move on they are able to do so with the opportunity to come back as well if they need to.”

Covenant Health Partners CEO Dr. Michael Robertson said one of the many resources they offer is mobile integrate health care where paramedics work closely with physicians and visit the homes of chronically ill patients.

“We have been able to recognize oncology patients that where septic that has had bacteria in their bloodstream,” Robertson said. “A potentially life threatening condition and get them to the hospital much more quickly than we might have [if] they had to wait to get in to see their physician or the emergency room to get their care.”

Dr. Robertson said this program and many other are hidden gems more people in the community should know about.