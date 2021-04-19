Resources for Victims of Crimes

LUBBOCK, Texas – As part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, local organizations are wanting people to be aware of the resources and rights that victims of crimes have.

“There’s a lot of agencies that are there to help victims depending on what type of crime,” said Pam Alexander-Schneider, Executive Director at Lubbock Victim Assistance Services, Inc.

Alexander-Schneider said a lot of times, organizations will also provide advocates to be with victims of crimes every step of the way.

“When someone has been the victim of a crime, [people] are surrounded by friends and families and then then after a certain time, friends and families go back to their normal life,” said Alexander-Schneider, “It’s always just nice to have somebody there.”

For more information on resources if you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, click here.