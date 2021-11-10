Restaurants in Lubbock open for Thanksgiving day

LUBBOCK, Texas – Thanksgiving Day is approaching quickly, and on Thursday, November 25, you’ll probably expect to see closings and limited hours at several businesses around Lubbock.
There are restaurants, however, that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
The following Lubbock restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
- Buffalo Wild Wings (Click for more.)
- Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Denny’s (Click for more.)
- Golden Corral (10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
- IHOP (24 hours)
- Hooters (4 p.m. – 12 a.m.)
- Saltgrass Steakhouse (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Starbucks Coffee (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Stella’s Restaurant (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
- Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Whataburger (24 hours)