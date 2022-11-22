LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24.

However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Cracker Barrel: 7:00 a.m. – Midnight

Buffalo Wild Wings:

8212 University Ave: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight

6320 19 th Street: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight

Street: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight 7638 82nd Street: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Hooters: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Denny’s: Open 24 Hours

Saltgrass Steakhouse: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Starbucks: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

IHOP: 24 Hours

Did we miss one? Email us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we’ll provide updates, if needed, until Thanksgiving.