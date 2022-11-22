LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24.
However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
Cracker Barrel: 7:00 a.m. – Midnight
Buffalo Wild Wings:
- 8212 University Ave: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight
- 6320 19th Street: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight
- 7638 82nd Street: 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Hooters: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Denny’s: Open 24 Hours
Saltgrass Steakhouse: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Starbucks: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
IHOP: 24 Hours
Did we miss one? Email us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we’ll provide updates, if needed, until Thanksgiving.