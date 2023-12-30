LUBBOCK, Texas — New Years is just a few days away, and Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of restaurants that will be on New Years Eve and New Years Day.
New Years Eve
- Arby’s – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Applebee’s – Regular hours.
- BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.
- Chili’s – Regular hours.
- Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.
- Denny’s – Regular hours.
- Golden Corral – Regular hours.
- Panda Express – Regular hours.
- Saltgrass – Regular hours.
- Sonic – Regular hours.
- Stella’s Restaurant – 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Tikka Shack – Regular hours.
- Woody’s – Regular hours.
- Wienerschnitzel – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Whataburger – Regular hours.
- Hook & Reel – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Red Robin – Regular hours.
- Rosa’s Café – 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Taqueria Y Panaderia Guadalajara -8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Olive Garden – Regular hours.
- Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.
- Texas Roadhouse – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
New Years Day
- Arby’s – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Applebee’s – Regular hours.
- BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.
- Chili’s – Regular hours.
- Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.
- Denny’s – Regular hours.
- Golden Corral – Regular hours.
- Panda Express – Regular hours.
- Saltgrass – Regular hours.
- Sonic – Regular hours.
- Stella’s Restaurant – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Tikka Shack – 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Woody’s – Regular hours.
- Wienerschnitzel – Regular hours.
- Whataburger – Regular hours.
- Hook & Reel – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Red Robin – Regular hours.
- Rosa’s Café – Regular hours.
- Olive Garden – Regular hours.
- Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.
- Texas Roadhouse – 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Yuyo Japanese Restaurant – 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
If you know of a business that is missing from the list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.