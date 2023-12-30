LUBBOCK, Texas — New Years is just a few days away, and Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of restaurants that will be on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

New Years Eve

  • Arby’s – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Applebee’s – Regular hours.
  • BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.
  • Chili’s – Regular hours.
  • Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.
  • Denny’s – Regular hours.
  • Golden Corral – Regular hours.
  • Panda Express – Regular hours.
  • Saltgrass – Regular hours.
  • Sonic – Regular hours.
  • Stella’s Restaurant – 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Tikka Shack – Regular hours.
  • Woody’s – Regular hours.
  • Wienerschnitzel – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Whataburger – Regular hours.
  • Hook & Reel – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Red Robin – Regular hours.
  • Rosa’s Café – 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Taqueria Y Panaderia Guadalajara -8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Olive Garden – Regular hours.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.
  • Texas Roadhouse – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

New Years Day

  • Arby’s – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Applebee’s – Regular hours.
  • BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.
  • Chili’s – Regular hours.
  • Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.
  • Denny’s – Regular hours.
  • Golden Corral – Regular hours.
  • Panda Express – Regular hours.
  • Saltgrass – Regular hours.
  • Sonic – Regular hours.
  • Stella’s Restaurant – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Tikka Shack – 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Woody’s – Regular hours.
  • Wienerschnitzel – Regular hours.
  • Whataburger – Regular hours.
  • Hook & Reel – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Red Robin – Regular hours.
  • Rosa’s Café – Regular hours.
  • Olive Garden – Regular hours.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.
  • Texas Roadhouse – 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Yuyo Japanese Restaurant – 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

If you know of a business that is missing from the list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.