LUBBOCK, Texas — New Years is just a few days away, and Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of restaurants that will be on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

New Years Eve

Arby’s – 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Applebee’s – Regular hours.

BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.

Chili’s – Regular hours.

Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.

Denny’s – Regular hours.

Golden Corral – Regular hours.

Panda Express – Regular hours.

Saltgrass – Regular hours.

Sonic – Regular hours.

Stella’s Restaurant – 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tikka Shack – Regular hours.

Woody’s – Regular hours.

Wienerschnitzel – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Whataburger – Regular hours.

Hook & Reel – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Red Robin – Regular hours.

Rosa’s Café – 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Taqueria Y Panaderia Guadalajara -8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Olive Garden – Regular hours.

Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.

Texas Roadhouse – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

New Years Day

Arby’s – 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Applebee’s – Regular hours.

BJ’s Restaurant – Regular hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Regular hours.

Chili’s – Regular hours.

Chuy’s – 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel – Regular hours.

Denny’s – Regular hours.

Golden Corral – Regular hours.

Panda Express – Regular hours.

Saltgrass – Regular hours.

Sonic – Regular hours.

Stella’s Restaurant – 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tikka Shack – 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Woody’s – Regular hours.

Wienerschnitzel – Regular hours.

Whataburger – Regular hours.

Hook & Reel – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Red Robin – Regular hours.

Rosa’s Café – Regular hours.

Olive Garden – Regular hours.

Outback Steakhouse – Regular hours.

Texas Roadhouse – 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Yuyo Japanese Restaurant – 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

If you know of a business that is missing from the list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.