Resthaven Funeral Home hosts Memorial Day service

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday’s weather started on a grey and dreary note, but that did not discourage people from attending Resthaven Funeral home to pay their respects on Memorial Day.

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Chief Shaun Ferguson said it is important to honor those who gave their lives for their country.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout. You never have to wonder in Lubbock, Texas, if you’re appreciated if you’re a veteran or a first responder,” said Ferguson.

Despite the poor weather conditions, many people attended the ceremony. Ferguson said it is important to honor both those with us as well as those who are not.

“It’s really heartwarming to see the veterans from World War II,” said Ferguson. “If you know a veteran, please thank them for their service.”

The day is dedicated to those who served and fought for their country. One of those honored was Wayne Pater, a 98-year-old World War II veteran.

“It was an honor and a pleasure. I’m glad I had the opportunity to do that,” Pater said.

According to Resthaven, the service had a lot of community support. Over 5,000 American flags were placed on the graves by volunteers.

“It’s very important. We find a way. Resthaven finds a way. Rain, sleet, snow or shine we’re going to be out here, and we are going to keep the tradition going,” Desiree Vasquez said, Resthaven Funeral Home.

Commander of Lubbock VFW, Benny Guerrero, said today is about keeping our fallen’s memory alive.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that actually honors the sacrifice of our fallen,” Guerrero said.