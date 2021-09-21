Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park hosting annual ‘Back the Blue’ event on Wednesday

Back the Blue Event, Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park - 720

(Photo provided by Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will host their annual ‘Back the Blue’ event on Wednesday, September 22.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 5740 West 19th Street in Lubbock.

Approximately 300 police officers from Lubbock and the surrounding areas are expected to attend.

Food will be provided along with several gift raffles.

Several organizations are participating in the event including: Red Raider Meats, Pinkies (4th Street), Academy Sports + Outdoors (19th Street), State Farm (19th Street), H-E-B and Bahama Bucks.

For more information, call you can call Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 806-791-6200.

(Provided by Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

