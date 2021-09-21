Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park hosting annual ‘Back the Blue’ event on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will host their annual ‘Back the Blue’ event on Wednesday, September 22.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 5740 West 19th Street in Lubbock.

Approximately 300 police officers from Lubbock and the surrounding areas are expected to attend.

Food will be provided along with several gift raffles.



Several organizations are participating in the event including: Red Raider Meats, Pinkies (4th Street), Academy Sports + Outdoors (19th Street), State Farm (19th Street), H-E-B and Bahama Bucks.

For more information, call you can call Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 806-791-6200.