LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock City Council was set to discuss a resolution at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting regarding proposed road work at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

According to the meeting agenda, the proposed resolution included a bid for contract that agrees to the “removal of pavement markings and striping for 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, and any other streets which will be re-striped…”

The recommended contract for restriping came from TRP Construction Group for $65,000.