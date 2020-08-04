Retired LPD K-9 passes away

[Photo of Robbie provided by the Lubbock Police Professional Association]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that a retired police K-9 dog passed away.

Robbie, a Dutch Shepherd, was also an honorary Lubbock Police Professional Association member, according the LPPA’s statement on social media.

Robbie served for many years as a narcotics and patrol dog, and he helped safely apprehend hundreds of criminals, according to the statement.

Robbie was remembered as a fierce protector, but he enjoyed his last four years as a retired pooch, the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

Retired LPD canine and honorary LPPA member Robbie passed away peacefully today.

Robbie served for many years as a dual purpose narcotics and patrol dog, helping safely apprehend hundreds of criminals.

He is remembered as a fierce protector but also a very good boy who enjoyed his last four years as a retired lazy pooch. Well, as lazy as a Dutch Shepherd can be.

Thanks for giving us your all every day and every night boy.

He passed with his last handler at his side after an outstanding life of service.

Rest easy boy, you earned it.