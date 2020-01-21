Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial in the Senate

Revered, Reviled, Objectified: Commemorating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Local News

New exhibition at the Buddy Holly Center

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center announces the new exhibition, Revered, Reviled, Objectified: Commemorating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage. The exhibit will be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery January 31 – March 22, 2020. The feminist movement that arose from the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago is illustrated through a variety of mediums and artwork as the featured artists present their personal takes on this national evolution of culture.  

A panel discussion featuring the viewpoints of women artists at various stages in their careers will take place Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 pm in the Fine Arts Gallery. Participating artists will elaborate on their inspirational processes and motivations behind their works while tying in their reactions to the feminist construct as a whole. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave Lubbock, Texas 79401.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar