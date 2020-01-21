LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center announces the new exhibition, Revered, Reviled, Objectified: Commemorating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage. The exhibit will be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery January 31 – March 22, 2020. The feminist movement that arose from the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago is illustrated through a variety of mediums and artwork as the featured artists present their personal takes on this national evolution of culture.

A panel discussion featuring the viewpoints of women artists at various stages in their careers will take place Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 pm in the Fine Arts Gallery. Participating artists will elaborate on their inspirational processes and motivations behind their works while tying in their reactions to the feminist construct as a whole. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave Lubbock, Texas 79401.

