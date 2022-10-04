LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department announced a $5,000 reward in connection with the September 27 shooting death of Jaden Ruiz, 19.

According to an LPD press release, officers responded to the Boston Creek Apartments around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 for a shots fired call.

Ruiz was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. police said.



LPD said anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

The reward was offered by Crime Line.



You can read the press release from the Lubbock Police Department below.

