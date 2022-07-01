PLAINVIEW, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE)

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General Store located at 1713 W. 5th in Plainview.

The employee at the store reported to police that the unidentified suspect picked up some deodorant and approached the counter wearing a mask. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money and three packs of cigarettes before walking out of the store.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue hooded shirt, blue jeans, a brightly colored cap and a bandana as a mask.

The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. If anyone has information about the suspect in this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at (806) 293-8477.

A reward of up to $500 may be given to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this offense. A photo will be released at a later time.

