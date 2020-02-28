Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock gears up for Spring event launch!

Chelsea Groves, Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock owner, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming event.

Rhea Lana’s is a semi-annual consignment sale event. One event is held in the fall and one in the spring annually. Touted as upscale resale for saavy moms, they sell high quality children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, DVDs, baby equipment, gently used maternity clothes and much more at affordable prices.

Consignors, volunteers, moms-to-be, military families & teachers can shop before they open to the public at their private, pre-sale event, which starts on Friday February 28 at 7 p.m.

The event officially begins Sunday March 1 through Wednesday March 5 at Social House Venue & Events, located at 5511 126th. (126TH & Chicago, North of FM 1585.)

(Information provided by Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock.)