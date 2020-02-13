Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock: Register now to sell at the nation’s premier children’s consignment event!

Cindy Stephens, Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock owner, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event.

Rhea Lana’s is a semi-annual consignment sale event. One event is held in the fall and one in the spring annually. Touted as upscale resale for saavy moms, they sell high quality children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, DVDs, baby equipment, gently used maternity clothes and much more at affordable prices.

Consignors, volunteers, moms-to-be, military families & teachers can shop before they open to the public at their private, pre-sale event.

Those interested in consigning should register by February 23rd online. A $10 fee is collected from the sales after the event.

The event is Sunday March 1 through Wednesday March 5 at Social House Venue & Events, located at 5511 126th. (126TH & Chicago, North of FM 1585.)

Attendance for buyers is free, with early-shopper tickets available at various prices.

(Information provided by Rhea Lana’s of Lubbock.)

For more information, click the video above.