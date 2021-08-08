Ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for new LPD division patrol station in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s first patrol division station.

The ceremony will be held at the division station, located at East 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on Monday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell, City Council members and Division Station Deputy Chief Jason Skrabanek.

Tours will be available for community members and media partners following the ribbon-cutting.

Two other police division stations, along with a downtown headquarters, are currently under construction in north and south Lubbock as part of the decentralization plan designed to increase community-oriented policing.

