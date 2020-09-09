Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate housing expansion for people exiting chronic homelessness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Open Door Lubbock:

On Thursday, September 10th at 10 a.m., Open Door will celebrate an expansion to its permanent supportive housing program with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the Experience Life building downtown, 1313 13th Street. The supportive housing expansion will allow Open Door to house another 40 people experiencing chronic homelessness.

With this expansion, Open Door expects to have more than 85 people in supportive housing by June of 2021. The January 2020 Point-in-Time Count identified 40 people remaining in chronic homelessness in Lubbock. Open Door’s housing expansion may be just what is needed to meet the remaining need and end chronic homelessness in Lubbock.

Since 2017, Open Door has been moving some of Lubbock’s most vulnerable people off the street and into permanent supportive housing with wrap around services. The program serves people who are considered chronically homeless, which means they have been homeless for a year or more and have a disability. These services include 24 hour on-call case management, medical and mental health care, life skills classes, and individualized supportive services.

Open Door is seeking community support to help furnish homes for the next 40 people in supportive housing. People wishing to donate furniture and household items can reach Open Door at 806-687-6876. People wishing to learn more about Open Door and its programs may visit www.opendoorlbk.org or on Facebook @opendoorlbk.

