Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of Harmony Science Academy on Nov. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESSS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock:

Harmony Public Schools is excited to officially celebrate the re-location of the Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Harmony Science Academy has served the Lubbock community since 2007. Harmony Science Academy is a family-focused, tuition-free, open enrollment public charter school providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK – 8. Demand is high for student enrollment into Harmony Public Schools. According to the TEA in 2020, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

﻿”After such a unique school year, we are grateful that we have been able to welcome our students back to the classroom in a larger updated space that better fits their needs,” said Principal, Yunus Bicici. “By doing so, we have been able to provide even more learning and engagement opportunities for the students.”

Harmony Science Academy is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for students in Grades PreK – 8. Visit HarmonyTX.org/APPLY for more information.

What: Harmony Science Academy Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Harmony Science Academy 3701 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools, is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 58 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(Press release from Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock)