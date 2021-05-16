Ribbon cutting for Levelland’s Bungalow Beautification Project on Tuesday, May 18

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Smith Family Auto and Untied Cotton Growers will be joined with Watco Railroad Companies, Lubbock & Western Railway along with Keep Levelland Beautiful to commemorate the completion of the Bungalow Beautification Project at Hulen Moreland Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at FM 3261 and Highway 114. The dedication will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

Railroad bungalows, also known as switch boxes, located on Highway 114 in Levelland are being wrapped with artwork depicting the area. Themes for each bungalow include oil, soil, education and the City of Mosaics. Bungalows are the housing units for signals and communication computers that control switches, crossings, and other such controls, relaying information to the rail traffic control. Artwork was developed and donated by Nicole Campbell with Smith Auto Family.

Smith Auto Family is a third-generation family business that has always loved cars and they want you to love your car. They have been serving the South Plains area since 1952.

United Cotton Growers strive to support producers throughout the farming process to promote successful ag business. Over a period of almost 30 years, eight communities within Hockley County have come together to form the United Cotton Growers Cooperative.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life.

