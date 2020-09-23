Ribbon cutting for LNB’s new East Lubbock branch on Thursday, Sept. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock National Bank:

Representatives of Lubbock National Bank have scheduled a ribbon cutting at noon on September 24, 2020, to open a new branch inside the United Supermarkets store at 2360 Parkway Drive. To maintain the safety of attendees, the small ribbon cutting will take place outdoors in the store’s parking lot.

The newest LNB branch reflects a collaboration between Lubbock National Bank, United Supermarkets, and the City of Lubbock.

Bank president William Ware says the new branch represents an investment in the people and neighborhoods of East Lubbock. “We are honored to bring full service banking back to this community,” Ware says. “We are also excited about this partnership with United Supermarkets, which has shown its commitment to the people of Lubbock for decades.”

LNB market president Eddie Schulz hopes the arrival of the bank will play a role in the ongoing revitalization of East Lubbock neighborhoods. “Part of my career started in East Lubbock many years ago. Its people were more than generous to me and it is my pleasure to become a part of this community again,” says Schulz. “We value the opportunity to help people and businesses succeed.”

According to Kim Koontz, Senior Vice President of Operations for LNB, the bank will use the occasion of the ribbon-cutting to present a $10,000 check to Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers. The organization serves families in the area. “We are a community bank that gives back,” she says. “We want to start investing in this community from the moment we open.” The bank will have Spanish-speaking employees working at the branch.

The Parkway branch will become LNB’s seventh location in Lubbock. The Parkway branch will offer free checking and saving accounts, check cashing, cash advance, cashier and money orders, online and mobile banking in addition to small dollar loans. Our small dollar loans begin at $500. The bank also has affiliated branches in Bryan/College Station, Austin, Fort Worth and Amarillo. To learn more, visit lubbocknational.com.

(News release from Lubbock National Bank)