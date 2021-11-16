Ribbon cutting for the Texas DPS renewal substation in Slaton on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock County:

Guest speakers Representative Dustin Burrows and Senator Charles Perry would like to invite the citizens of Lubbock County to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Slaton substation on November 19, 2021 at 11am.

Lubbock County, in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS), is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Lubbock County for citizens to process renewals and replacements for Class C driver’s licenses and identification cards. The second location is located at the Lubbock County Tax Office Substation in Slaton, inside the Smith South Plains dealership at 1700 Division Street.

The additional location will help to alleviate congestion at the Texas DPS location in North Lubbock and to provide more access for people in West Texas to the services they need.

For customers who would like to visit our Slaton office, we require all customers to utilize our wait from home service by making an appointment online (Texas DPS – Schedule Appointment (txdpsscheduler.com) or you may login when you arrive in person.

You may contact us for the latest information:

Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov

Phone 806-775-1344 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)

Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office

Twitter @Lubbock_Tax

On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov, search ‘tax’

Ronnie Keister Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

