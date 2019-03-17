Ribbon cutting on March 20 to kick of 2019 Lubbock Lemonade Day season

(Photo provided by Lubbock Lemonade Day via Landtroop Strategies)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via Landtroop Strategies:

Children all over Lubbock are beginning to prepare for one of the Hub City's most anticipated annual events. Lemonade Day is gearing up for its 8th consecutive year to help empower children of all ages to become their own boss. This year, on Saturday, May 4th, hundreds of kid-owned and operated lemonade businesses will take over the Lubbock marketplace.

To kick-off this year's Lemonade Day season, participants and families are welcome to join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony taking place on Wednesday, March 20th at 4:30 p.m. at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington YWCA at Sun 'n Fun, located at 6204 Elgin Avenue. Our City Champion, Robert Taylor, CEO of United Supermarkets, will welcome everyone and introduce our special guests - Mayor Dan Pope, presenting an official proclamation from the Lubbock City Council, as well as 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year, Rebekkah Kuhn, doing the ribbon cutting honors. Lemi the Lemonhead, the beloved Lemonade Day mascot, will also be in attendance to welcome kids and their families.

The YWCA of Lubbock will be on hand to help families register their stands and pick up their registration packet which includes a Lemonade Day Workbook/Journal, official stand signs, and their "Passport to Success" featuring local events, links to online training, a planning checklist, and how to apply for the Texas Tech University Scholarships. There is even a place for Lemi's autograph. Join us for a special toast and kick-off this year's Lubbock Lemonade Day!

Registration is available online at http://lubbock.lemonadeday.org Learn more at http://lubbock.lemonadeday.org, connect with us on Instagram (@LubbockLemonadeDay), and like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LubbockLemonadeDay.

