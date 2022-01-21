Ric Flair coming to Lubbock February 1 for UT basketball game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Woooooo! Wrestling legend Ric Flair will emcee the Texas Tech men’s basketball game against the University of Texas February 1, he announced Friday.

Flair, also known as “The Nature Boy,” is a 16-time WWE and WCW (World Champion Wrestling) champion and media personality.

He will watch the No. 18 Red Raiders take on the No. 23 Longhorns, who are coached by former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard.

It will be Beard’s first game back in Lubbock after he left TTU for Texas, and many expect a rowdy atmosphere.

Local attorney Davis Smith organized Flair’s appearance.