Rick Dykes settles with First Bank, allegations of check kiting

LUBBOCK, Texas — First Bank and Trust filed a notice in court records this week that it settled out of court with Rick Dykes. Dykes is the co-owner of Reagor Dykes which filed for bankruptcy in August 2018.

One day before the bankruptcy, Ford Motor Credit Company accused Reagor Dykes of fraud and default. Local banks then accused Reagor Dykes of check kiting which is a form of fraud.

Check kiting is a way of making an account looks like it has money by trading checks back and forth between different accounts.

Seven former employees of Reagor Dykes pleaded guilty this year to various federal charges related to the collapse of the business.

Roughly six weeks after the bankruptcy, First Bank and Trust sued Dykes, Bart Reagor, Shane Smith, several Reagor Dykes companies, FirstCapital Bank, and several individuals.

The original lawsuit said, “First Bank seeks to recover the money out of which it was defrauded due to Defendants’ involvement in a fraudulent scheme that involved check-kiting.”

A judge agreed to dismiss Rick Dykes but the lawsuit continues against the other defendants.

The terms of the settlement between First Bank and Rick Dykes were not disclosed.

Mr. Dykes previously settled out of court with Ford Motor Credit Company for $58.7 million. Bart Reagor was ordered this year by a jury verdict to pay Ford almost $53.8 million.