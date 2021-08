NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rapper Rick Ross has a showing in Lubbock August 27, 2021, at Fair Park Coliseum from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. The performance will also feature Rich Homie Quan and Cico P.

As of Tuesday, general admission tickets were being sold for $32. Ultra VIP tickets are being sold for $162

Tickets are being sold at Loop-1.com, Ralph’s Records, 2151 Hair Lounge, Off The Top Head Shop and Stay True Tattoo.