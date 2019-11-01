Ridding mobile polling places affects Lubbock voters

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sept. 1, House Bill 1888 was made effective in the state of Texas, and county election officials are no longer allowed to run mobile voting places.

Mobile polling places are temporary voting sites, usually available for a few hours or days, and allow people to fulfill their civic duty during early voting.

Betty Armstrong is a resident at Ventura Place Retirement Home. The home is one of the former mobile polling sites in Lubbock County. She said she’s been a voter for as long as she has been eligible. She said she believes HB 1888 takes away her voting rights. She is one of many at her retirement home who are frustrated about the change.

“There’s so many people that are not able to even ride the bus to go vote,” Armstrong said.

Prior to the bill, residents at the home could vote in their activity center. Now, the bill requires that former temporary early voting sites stay open for the entire duration of the early voting period. Sites must stay open for at least eight hours, or three hours each day if the city or county clerk does not serve as the early voting clerk for the region holding the election, or has less than 1,000 registered voters.

Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County’s Elections Administrator, said that prior to the bill her office had ten mobile voting sites, including hospitals and assisted living centers.

“We’d spend like four hours and let those ones that wanted to vote, let those registered voters vote,” Kennedy said.

In a bill analysis, supporters of the bill say the legislation prevents temporary polling places to “target certain populations, on certain days, or at specific times to the exclusion of others.”

Kennedy said the outcome of the bill may have had some unintended consequences, however.

“We would talk to the administrators, the people we have contact with. When we call to set up [temporary polling stations with] the activity directors, the administrators–they were all disappointed because they know their residents, and they know that they enjoy the voting process,” Kennedy said.

Doris Schuchard, a resident at the retirement home, said not having the polling places available at their home is an inconvenience.

“There are a lot of people that do not have anyone to pick them up and take them to vote. Some of the people–we have a few people who are partially blind, and a lot of people like myself have hard hearing,” Schuchard said.

Kennedy said they are exploring solutions that would make voting for people like Schuchard a little bit easier.

“I know both party chairs were very willing to send teams out to help them with mail ballots and so we’ll see how that goes as we move forward until we get further direction from the Texas Secretary of State,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said to facilitate some voters at retirement homes, they plan to bus voters on election day. She also encourages voters older than 65 to mail in their votes.

Election day is November 5.