LUBBOCK, Texas — Officer Christopher King of the Lubbock Police Department specializes in investigating major crash scenes. He often patrols the highways for speeding, as well. To him, those responsibilities are closely related.

“The more I can do my part to prevent more caseloads for my section, just to help preserve life, I’m all about that,” Officer King said.

King had a busy year in 2021. LPD released the latest crime data Wednesday, showing a striking increase in traffic crimes and deaths last year. Citations for traffic violations increased 40 percent over 2020, and DWI arrests were up 45 percent. 3,938 people were injured on Lubbock roadways and 47 people died in accidents — just under a fourth of them pedestrians.

That’s why LPD is notifying drivers of their ‘targeted enforcement’ strategy to tamp down on speeding in areas where they see it frequently — including South and West Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

In about an hour and a half during the ride-along, Officer King pulled over three drivers for speeding. All were traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the posted limit, a threshold King said is his minimum to pull someone over. King said he pulls over an average of 6 to 10 people on a typical shift.

“We understand that people have an urgency to get to where they’re going, but they have to realize slowing down may get you there safer than speeding,” he said.

King opted to let each driver off with a warning, and did not fret when his radar would go long stretches without catching speeders – that’s the goal, after all. King said their presence is enough to make the roadways safer, and the increased enforcement is about protection, not punishment.

“Be cognizant of your surroundings… it’s not our goal to take everybody we see to jail. It’s not our priority to write a ticket to every person we come in contact with,” Officer King said. “Our responsibility is to protect everyone in the community, regardless of if you have a criminal record, regardless if you own businesses in the town.

“No one is exempt from the law. Just be cognizant, drive safe, get there safely where you need to be. And just be careful of other drivers, because you’re not just on the roadway by yourself.”

