Trinity Christian School is excited to announce Riley White as the new Head Varsity Football Coach.



Coach White came to TCS in February and served as the Associate Head Football and Offensive Assistant Coach for the 2022 season.



Coach White is well-positioned to take the lead of the Lions Football program, coaching with Kevin Spiller this year. “Coach White has the knowledge and experience to take the reins of this outstanding program and lead young men to great heights both on and off the football field. I wish him the best of luck moving forward,” said Coach Kevin Spiller.



Before his time at TCS, Coach White was the Head Football and Track Coach at Banks Academy in Birmingham. He started the Banks Academy football program in 2019, leading the Jets to a 6-4 record in their first year. In 2021, Banks made the AISA Playoffs for the first time in program history, losing to eventual 2A State Champion Autauga Academy. As the Head Track Coach, White coached Banks Academy’s first AISA State Champion 400m runner and 4x400m Relay Team, while also breaking 9 School Records in the 2021 season.



Riley White graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing in 2012. In 2017 White graduated from The University of Montevallo with a Master’s Degree in Business Education. He is married to TCS Alum Marianne (Wheeler) White. Together they have two children, twins, a son and a daughter.



At Trinity, athletics is an extremely powerful platform for equipping students to become Christ-like leaders, and we are confident that Coach White has the perfect blend of knowledge, skill, enthusiasm, spiritual maturity, and leadership to spearhead our efforts to continue to build a successful football program.