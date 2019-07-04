Ring doorbell video leads to arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, Lubbock Police said they responded to the 500 block of North Dover, after someone called about a suspicious person.

Tiffany Taylor with LPD, said around 12:45 in the morning officers responded and found 17-year-old Dominic Rodriguez with a backpack full of items linking him to several vehicle thefts.

“There were several stolen items including debit cards, women’s sunglasses, electronics and some tools,” Taylor said.

Kalea Hernandez, said she saw video of Rodriguez checking car handles on the Ring doorbell app, and shared it on Facebook in hopes of someone identifying him.

“Someone out there knows that person,” Hernandez said. “Or they are familiar with what’s going on, and sharing it helps to deter crime knowing that social media is such a powerful tool and everyone can see it.”

Taylor said she wants the public to know that even if someone is not actually committing a crime, if something even looks suspicious, still report it.

“We pay attention to those tips,” Taylor said. “And if we get a lot of tips about suspicious activity in a neighborhood our officers may be patrolling that area more to try and figure out what’s going on, and we actually have arrests and cases solved often because we have those tips.”