Ring found in Lubbock — man looks to reunite it with owner, but there’s a catch

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man has been searching for the owner of a lost ring he found in a local parking lot February 16 after last week’s winter storm, but the catch is that you have to know where it was found.

Bill Dellinger said he posted the lost ring on his Facebook to look for the owner. He said he has received a huge response but has yet to find the owner of the ring.

Dellinger said he believes the ring belongs to a woman.

“I’m by no means a ring expert. It looks to me like an older ring, and I just have this envision that it was an elderly woman walk into the parking lot with cold hands, or had to put on gloves. And I believe that fell off, and she didn’t realize it,” Dellinger said.

If you recognize this ring, you can comment on Dellinger’s embedded Facebook post below.