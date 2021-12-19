Ring in 2022 at The Wallace Theater’s New Year’s Eve Gala

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

The Wallace Theater is bringing it’s first New Year’s Eve Gala to Levelland, Texas!

On December 31st at 8:30 PM, The Wallace invites you to attend a black tie cocktail event, featuring heavy hors devours, open bar, live music, and casino-style gaming.

Celebrate the countdown to midnight with a champagne toast while watching the ball drop in Downtown Levelland. Whether you attend the event, or simply wish to head downtown near midnight, everyone is welcome to join at the intersection of Houston and Avenue H to watch the ball drop. Thank you to Rick Osburn for donating this special New Year’s Eve lighted ball! The Ball Drop is generously sponsored by Independent Electric.

Open Bar features beer, wine, and up to premium level liquors from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM. A bar-on-consumption will be available from 11:00 PM to 11:45 PM.

Picture Ready! Stop by our step-and-repeat to get your photograph taken during the event by Ashley Saed with LivingTree Designs.

Let loose and dance the night away on the dance floor with live music by Darren Welch and Mark Wallney! Between sets, Aryn Corley will take the stage with original stand-up comedy.

Feeling lucky? Enter one of two raffles for the chance to win amazing prizes – including a diamond! Each person who purchases a raffle ticket will receive either a shot of whisky or a glass of champagne. Raffle tickets are $25 each, or 5 for $100.

With your ticket to the New Year’s Eve event, you will receive your first bingo card and your first round of chips for the casino. Each casino or bingo game win gives you the chance to be entered into a prize drawing! The Casino is generously sponsored by Denver and Diana Bruner. A silent auction will also be available during the event.

There will be a self-monitored coat check for your convenience in The Wallace foyer.

Party with a Plan! The Best Western South Plains Inn & Suites in Levelland is offering a Wallace Rate on New Year’s Eve. Contact the hotel at 806-894-9155 to learn more and take advantage of their offer.

Tickets for this event are $150 per person and can be purchased on our website at WallaceTheater.com/events/2021/12/31/new-years-eve-gala.

Thank you to the generous sponsors of The Wallace’s New Year’s Eve Gala!

Entertainment Sponsor – Billy Mack Palmer

Casino Sponsor – Denver and Diana Bruner

Champagne Toast Sponsor – KLVT Radio

Gold Sponsor – Prentice and Martha Fred, Long S Gin

Thank you to our Fall/Winter 2021 Presenting Sponsor, Sundown State Bank.

