Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue has received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund our outside Enrichment Habitat for the lemurs at Ringtail Ranch.



Ringtail Ranch, a non-profit organization, is a forever home to the planet’s most endangered species, lemurs! Lemurs are small primates native only to Madagascar, yet a helpless victim of the exotic pet trade in the United States. Ringtail Ranch rescues unwanted, neglected and unmanageable lemurs and provides them a forever home with the proper habitats, diet and veterinary care. The Community Foundation of West Texas grant for animal welfare will allow us to build an outside habitat for our lemurs to jump and play and bask in the warm West Texas sunsets which is necessary for their overall health and well being.



Jeanna Treider, Founder and Executive Director, along with all twenty-nine lemurs, would like to thank the Community Foundation of West Texas along with their staff and members for their interest and support of these amazing animals. “Your support and generosity helps us in our mission of providing a growing and thriving facility.”

Established in 1981, The Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

