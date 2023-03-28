LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock family was left with more the questions than answers after a 20-year-old mother was struck and killed by an SUV in West Lubbock on Friday.

Keyanna English-King was walking on the south side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th street when she was hit . The Lubbock Police Department said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keyanna’s godmother and aunt Brooke Lilly told EverythingLubbock.com her goddaughter was a “sweet girl” who “lit up a room.” Lilly also said Keyanna was an ambitious young woman who had goals of becoming a nurse.

According to Miss Brooke, Keyanna was a Certified Nursing Assistant and wanted to move forward in the medical field so she could be the best “she could possibly be for her child.” Miss Brooke also said Keyanna was the mother of a five-month-old baby boy named Aiden.

Miss Brooke called Keyanna’s death “horrible” and said the driver “struck her like she was a skunk.”

“I just think that it’s horrible that people can run over a human and just keep going, you know.” Brook said. “Doesn’t stop and no matter the consequence, no matter why.”

“You just hurt somebody possibly killed somebody. Why wouldn’t you stop?” Miss Brooke asked.

Miss Brooke told EverythingLubbock.com Keyanna was “precious” as well as “loved and valued” She wanted the best for herself and her son. Brooke said due to the actions of someone else Keyanna was “ripped away from all of us.”

According to LPD, the driver and vehicle were located on Sunday by the Major Crimes Unit. However, no arrests have been made, and the name of the driver was not made public.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for more updates. We will provide updates as they become available.

