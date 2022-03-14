LUBBOCK, Texas – The price for gas and oil have reached record highs across the nation and farmers in the area have already felt the cost in their budget for production.

Cotton farmer in Idalou, Texas, Scott Harmon said the increase in gas prices made it unpredictable how much he’ll have to spend to finish treating his crop for the upcoming season.

“Fuel prices are volatile,” Harmon said. “But if you pick up the telephone and call and ask for some fuel, they can’t tell you. They don’t know what it’s going to cost. They’ll tell you when it gets there. That’s kind of like ordering without getting a look at the menu.”

AAA’s Daniel Armbuster said it is likely that gas prices have not hit their peak.

“Gas prices are up significantly in Lubbock, across Texas, and across the country. And frankly, across the world,” Armbuster said. “In the last week, the Lubbock average is raising 23 cents a gallon for regular unleaded in the last month, it’s roughly 70 cents or so.”

Armbuster also said that unlike most of the country, Lubbock hasn’t beaten its own record. In 2008, Lubbock’s record was $3.98 a gallon. The average in the hub city as of Monday sits at $3.88.

According to AAA, that means that the average person in West Texas over the last fest weeks has paid less at the pump than a lot of other places in the county. One the other hand, Farmers like Harmon have to adjust their budgets for the extra costs for chemicals and transportation.

“Chemicals we were paying $10 a gallon for last year are now $60,”Harmon said. “If they have them, they really don’t even have them available to use. So, everyone’s really concerned about how they’re going to get the inputs to make their crops.”

Harmon also said that while prices are higher than he’s ever seen before in his lifetime, he doesn’t really have a choice but to find a way to pay for them.

“A lot of things are on the schedule and have to be done timely,” Harmon said. “So it’s a rather stressful time now. Cotton is at an unprecedented price. No one ever thought that they would be doom and gloom whenever pastored for this high, but when it’s still not equal to the cost of production it’s a no-win situation.”