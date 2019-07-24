Rizzo announces relocation plans for Stella’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Owen Group:

Billy Rizzo has announced that Stella’s Restaurant will be relocating. Stellas is currently in a transition period with the new owners. The restaurant will soon be occupied by Parma Italian Restaurant. Parma is under the ownership of Executive Chef Pierre Gabelli and Chef Eric Cowan.

“While it was not an easy decision to leave this location, we feel like a new location will allow us to offer some amenities that we have been wanting to add” said Rizzo. “This will give us time to work on the new restaurant. Rest assured, Stella’s will return and looks forward to serving our loyal customers and friends.”

Stella’s will continue to offer catering and will be reopening in the coming months with a new location to be announced soon.

Rizzo continues to operate STACKED Breakfast and Lunch at 6015 82nd Street #5.

For more information visit stellaslubbock.us and follow them on Facebook.

