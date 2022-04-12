LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Redeemer Lutheran Church Missouri Synod:

Redeemer Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2221 Avenue W, offers Holy Week services including a 7:00 p.m. traditional service on Maundy Thursday, an observation of Tre Ore from noon to 3:00 p.m. Friday and a Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m. Friday.



The Maundy Thursday service concludes with a traditional “stripping of the altar” in preparation for Good Friday. All services are open to the public, but the Maundy Thursday service includes Holy Communion for members of Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.



Pastor Scott Blazek plans to open the church, located within the Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood, Friday from noon to 3:00 p.m., observing the last three hours Christ was on the cross, and the world was plunged into darkness. This is known as the “Tre Ore.” If anyone would like to stop by for a moment of meditation, come and go as you like, stay for a moment or any amount of time.



On the evening of Good Friday, the service is a somber Tenebrae or “Service of Darkness” with no Communion. The service ends with a dimming of the lights as twelve candles on the altar are systematically extinguished, corresponding with a harmonized reading of each of the seven words of Christ from the cross.



With Christ’s seventh statement, a thirteenth center candle (the Christ Candle) is removed from the altar, leaving all in darkness. There is a “closing of the book,” then with the lights brought back up, the worshippers are to depart in silence.

Sunday morning, everyone is invited to join the congregation for an 8:00 a.m. breakfast. The Divine Service of the Resurrection Celebration begins at 9:30 with trumpet and Alleluias. Holy Communion will be offered to members of the LCMS.



Everyone is welcome to stay for an 11:00 a.m. Bible Class and the video, “Dawn of Victory,” which is a half-hour presentation of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection.



Christ is risen; He is risen, indeed. Alleluia!

(Press release from the Redeemer Lutheran Church Missouri Synod)