RMHC of the Southwest announces the retirement of Jax

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest:

RMHC of the Southwest is inviting you to come celebrate Jax, RMHC’s first therapy dog and Chief Cheer Officer, as he retires this August. Jax has dedicated his life to cheering up kids and their families both in the Ronald McDonald House and in the hospitals. He has given countless hugs and kisses to those who needed him and been a very good boy. Jax’s plans are to now be a full-time pet and enjoy his retirement.

Jax’s retirement party will be held at Main Event on Sunday, August 15th from 5pm-8pm. Jax will be there to say goodbye and there will be plush Jax replicas available with a $10 donation to RMHC. While you are there saying goodbye to Jax, Main Event will be hosting a give back event where 20% of your purchases—bowling, games, golf, and food—will be donated to RMHC.

Bring your crew for the last summer blast of the year and say so long to a very good boy!

About RMHC of the Southwest:

RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) of the Southwest has been in Lubbock since 1988. RMHC provides a home away from home for families while their children are in the hospital. RMHC has the Ronald McDonald House in Lubbock where families can stay, rest, do their laundry, and be provided with home cooked meals. RMHC also has family rooms in Covenant Children’s Hospital, UMC Children’s Hospital, and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, that provide a place to relax, eat, do laundry, and even shower. You can get involved in RMHC’s goal to “Keep families close” by visiting www.rmhcsouthwest.com or by downloading our app.

(Photo provided by RMHC of the Southwest)

(Photo provided by RMHC of the Southwest)

(Photo provided by RMHC of the Southwest)

(Photo provided by RMHC of the Southwest)

(Press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest)