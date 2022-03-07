LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest:

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest will be celebrating our 34th Birthday on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 11am to 1 pm at the University Medical Center Family Room and from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Covenant Children’s Family Room. We are inviting all hospitalized children and their families to help us celebrate with Shamrock Shake cupcakes, green popcorn, and green lemonade. Our hope is that this celebration will bring a smile to all the children and families that are currently experiencing hospitalization and provide them with an opportunity to laugh, spend time with others, and enjoy some sweet treats!



Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest is a non-profit charity that serves families with critically ill or injured children in 68 counties in Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. RMHC of the Southwest has been in Lubbock since 1988 and has worked diligently since then to provide a home away from home for families while their children are in a nearby hospital. We provide a place to sleep, meals to eat, transportation, laundry services, and friendly smiles that are always ready to help. Our programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, and the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, located at Covenant Children’s Hospital, University Medical Center in Lubbock, and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, are there to sustain families as they experience their child’s illness.



You can get involved and Keep Families Close by attending one of our birthday parties, visiting us at www.rmhcsouthwest.com or by downloading our app.

WHAT: Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest’s 34th Birthday

WHERE: Covenant Children’s and University Medical Center Family Rooms

WHEN: Thursday, March 10th, 2022

TIME: 11am-1pm at UMC & 2pm-4pm at CCH

