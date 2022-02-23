LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest:

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest will be holding its annual Red Shoe Shindig on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 6 pm. It will be a fun night of British food and fare, live music from the Reunion Beatles fantasy tribute band, and a live and silent auction. We encourage individuals to get involved by purchasing a ticket or table, donating an item for our auctions, volunteering for pre-shindig and night of the event jobs, or even sponsoring the event! Get an individual “Ticket to Ride”, starting at $150 on www.RMHCSouthwest.com. Our hope is that we will “Get Back Where We Belong” in pursuit of Keeping Families Close. All money raised will stay local and will be used to keep families together during their child’s critical illness or injury.



Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest is a non-profit charity that serves families with critically ill or injured children in 68 counties in Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. We are a home away from home for families and provide them with a place to sleep, meals to eat, transportation, laundry services, and friendly smiles that are ready to help. Our programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, and the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, located at Covenant Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center in Lubbock and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, are there to sustain families as they struggle with their child’s illness.

WHAT: Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Southwest’s Red Shoe Shindig Gala

WHERE: Centerpointe Event Center, 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407

WHEN: Friday, April 29th, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m.

(Press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest)