LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Republican National Hispanic Assembly Lubbock Chapter:

RNHA Lubbock Chapter and the Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation will host a city candidate forum on March 29th, 2022 at the Lubbock Auto Auction,1122 E. 34th Street.



The forum will consist of candidates from District 1, 3 & 5 and city mayor.



Candidate meet and greet will be from 5p-6p with dinner & forum starting at 6p.



Ally Phillips and Ken Adams from Walk By Faith radio will be the moderators for the evening.

