A road closed sign is seen on a Lubbock, Texas street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Monday January 17, 2022, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver will begin construction of a water line which will close 22nd Place from Memphis Avenue to Nashville Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)