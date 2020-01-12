Road closure at 114th Street and Vicksburg Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Monday, January 13, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with Guardian Utility Construction, LLC., will begin construction of a sewer main at the intersection of 114th Street and Vicksburg Avenue. One lane of 114th Street will be closed at Vicksburg Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible, and to use extreme caution while traveling in the work zone. Construction is expected to last one week.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)