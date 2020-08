The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Starting Tuesday, August 11, the City of Lubbock will begin repair work on 98th Street between Indiana Avenue and Memphis Avenue. 98th Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the work zone.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)