LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday.

DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.

The stopped driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries and the trooper with minor to moderate injuries.

Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com

A social media post from Hockley County Sheriff’s Office around 7:36 a.m. indicated the crash occurred on State Highway 114, west of Mallard Road. Westbound traffic was being directed onto Mallard Road.

HCSO asked the public to avoid the area and find an alternate routes of travel while crews were on scene.