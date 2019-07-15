Road closures for Tuesday and Thursday in Lubbock

On Tuesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 18, officers with the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will temporarily shut down several streets to continue investigations into recent crashes.

Police said each closure should not take more than 2 hours.

Tuesday, July 16th 2019

10:00 a.m. | 7800 N. I-27

Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off of I-27.

The left lane of southbound travel will be closed.

1:00 p.m. | 500 N. Detroit

The entire intersection of N. Detroit and Duke St will be closed.

Thursday, July 18th 2019

9:00 a.m.

3900 E. Loop 289

* Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off of the E. Loop 289.

* Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off of the E. Loop 289. 19th St. / Milwaukee

*The entire intersection of 19th St and Milwaukee will be closed.

1:00 p.m.

27th St. / Ave Q

* Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted on to 28th Street.

* 27th St on the east side of Ave Q will be closed.

1900 19th St.

* Westbound traffic will be diverted northbound on Ave S.

Police said the times are tentative and LPD encourages drivers to use caution in these areas as officers conduct their investigations.