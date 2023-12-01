LUBBOCK, Texas — Memphis Avenue south of Loop 88 will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, said the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will allow crews to safely continue placing concrete on the eastbound frontage road.

The closure is expected to be in place for about a week, TxDOT said. Drivers will need to find an alternate route to avoid Memphis Avenue during this time.

Work will take place, weather permitting, and is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges and ramps.