Road rage incident caught on camera – LPD call it ‘unacceptable’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tempers flaring Wednesday morning caused a brawl in the middle of 34th Street & Slide, and it was all caught on camera.

“We do not encourage this kind of behavior, and we do not want people fighting or getting themselves worked up in these kinds of scenarios,” said Lubbock Police Public Information Officer Allison Matherly.

In the video, the two men exit their vehicles to argue with each other until eventually getting physical. Some of the cars managed to drive past the two men, but the fight caused traffic to be delayed for a little less than 10 minutes.

“We can react to things very quickly, but we have to know that they are happening,” Matherly said. “However, if something is going on it’s important to let us know before we are seeing it on Facebook.”

LPD said if you see a fight like this, or recognize the men involved, call Lubbock Police.