Road work to begin on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Tuesday, July 20th, Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, under contract with the City of Lubbock will perform pavement repairs on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of East 4th St. This work will require changes to traffic flow through the intersection at Parkway Dr. resulting in significant delays to traffic. The work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

The City urges motorists to avoid this area during the paving operation or plan for extra travel time. Please eliminate distractions while driving through work zones for everyone’s safety.

