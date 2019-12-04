Road work to close lanes of MLK Boulevard

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Friday, December 6, 2019, Lone Star Dirt and Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will close northbound lanes of MLK Boulevard from 24th Street to Canyon Lake Drive. Lanes will open back up each day when work is completed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, and to expect delays in the area. This work is expected to take three to four days to complete depending on weather and construction.

