LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from Lubbock County.

Due to Flooding, Lubbock County Public Works has closed the following roads.

CR 6300 between Milwaukee Ave. and Frankford Ave.

CR 1500 at CR 6100 Intersection

CR 6100 between US 84 and CR1700

CR 3600 at CR 7300 Intersection

CR 3000 between FM 1585 and CR 7300

CR 2300 from CR 7500 South to Pavement

CR 1540 at CR 6100 Intersection

CR 6400 between US 84 and CR 7800